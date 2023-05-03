Navi Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting traffic cop in Uran | File

The Uran police have booked a man for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable last week when he was at his duty at Uran Char Fata. The accused is currently absconding.

According to police, around 8 pm on April 30, Dayanand Rathod, 35, a traffic cop attached to the Uran Traffic unit was at his duty when a man came and started abusing him.

Rathod asked him the reason, however instead of telling the reason, he continued to abuse the cop.

Accused calls mother, sisters to abuse cop

Later, the mother of the accused and his two sisters came and started abusing him again. Then, he took off his shirt and beat the on-duty police constable.

Police Naik Rathod was injured and a case has been registered against the accused in Uran Police Station under Sections 353, 332, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing government work and assaulting a government employee.

The accused has been identified as Rahul and he is currently absconding. Police are searching for him.

