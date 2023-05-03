 Navi Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting traffic cop in Uran
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting traffic cop in Uran

Navi Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting traffic cop in Uran

According to police, around 8 pm on April 30, Dayanand Rathod, 35, a traffic cop attached to the Uran Traffic unit was at his duty when a man came and started abusing him.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting traffic cop in Uran | File

The Uran police have booked a man for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable last week when he was at his duty at Uran Char Fata. The accused is currently absconding.

According to police, around 8 pm on April 30, Dayanand Rathod, 35, a traffic cop attached to the Uran Traffic unit was at his duty when a man came and started abusing him.

Rathod asked him the reason, however instead of telling the reason, he continued to abuse the cop.

Accused calls mother, sisters to abuse cop

Later, the mother of the accused and his two sisters came and started abusing him again. Then, he took off his shirt and beat the on-duty police constable.

Police Naik Rathod was injured and a case has been registered against the accused in Uran Police Station under Sections 353, 332, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing government work and assaulting a government employee.

The accused has been identified as Rahul and he is currently absconding. Police are searching for him.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates bus conductors for issuing maximum cashless tickets
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting traffic cop in Uran

Navi Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting traffic cop in Uran

SC Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay HC judges

SC Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay HC judges

‘You don’t want a new president?’: Ajit Pawar asks sentimental party workers after Sharad...

‘You don’t want a new president?’: Ajit Pawar asks sentimental party workers after Sharad...

Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates bus conductors for issuing maximum cashless tickets

Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates bus conductors for issuing maximum cashless tickets

Barsu protests an attempt to defame state: Devendra Fadnavis

Barsu protests an attempt to defame state: Devendra Fadnavis