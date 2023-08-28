 Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom

Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom

The complaint was lodged by the father of the child after the child narrated the incident upon returning to his home

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in the washroom of Raghuleela Mall in Vashi. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the boy had visited the mall along with his friends.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yogiraj Nirakar Gaikwad, a resident of Rabale in Navi Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbra Madarsa Teacher Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl
article-image

Child's father lodges complaint

The complaint was lodged by the father of the child after the child narrated the incident upon returning to his home in Tata Nagar, Govandi, Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused was an auto-rickshaw driver who forcibly took the child to the toilet of Raghuleela Mall at Sector 30A in Vashi. Gaikwad sexually abused the child and threatened dire consequences.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Gaikwad under sections 4, 8, and 12 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and he was subsequently arrested.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Bats For ABHA Card For Good Health
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Police Issued Look Out Circular For 20-Year-Old Man For Alleged Sexual Assault

Mumbai News: Police Issued Look Out Circular For 20-Year-Old Man For Alleged Sexual Assault

Mega Rally in Kolhapur: Dy CM Ajit Pawar to be Honoured at NCP's 'Accountability Rally'

Mega Rally in Kolhapur: Dy CM Ajit Pawar to be Honoured at NCP's 'Accountability Rally'

Maharashtra: BJP Challenges Uddhav Thackeray To Speak Of Development 'For At least 15 Minutes'

Maharashtra: BJP Challenges Uddhav Thackeray To Speak Of Development 'For At least 15 Minutes'

Mumbai News: BMC Adopts Miyawaki Technique For Urban Forest Expansion, 10,264 Trees To Flourish In...

Mumbai News: BMC Adopts Miyawaki Technique For Urban Forest Expansion, 10,264 Trees To Flourish In...

Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom

Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom