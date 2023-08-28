Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in the washroom of Raghuleela Mall in Vashi. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the boy had visited the mall along with his friends.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yogiraj Nirakar Gaikwad, a resident of Rabale in Navi Mumbai.

Child's father lodges complaint

The complaint was lodged by the father of the child after the child narrated the incident upon returning to his home in Tata Nagar, Govandi, Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused was an auto-rickshaw driver who forcibly took the child to the toilet of Raghuleela Mall at Sector 30A in Vashi. Gaikwad sexually abused the child and threatened dire consequences.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Gaikwad under sections 4, 8, and 12 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and he was subsequently arrested.

