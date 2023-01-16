Navi Mumbai: Mahavitaran sets up 12 charging stations for electric vehicle

MSEDCL

Navi Mumbai: State-run electricity distribution company Mahavitaran has set up 12 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations at various places in the city and they became operational last week. In days to come, Mahavitran will set up more charging stations, said a senior official.

The demand for EVs saw an increase following the rise in fuel prices and the announcement of an EV policy by the State Government that offers incentives to early adopters of electric vehicles apart from benefits offered by the Central Government.

The charging stations have been set up near the power substation. They are located at sector 30 near Vashi railway station, Sector 2 in Kharghar, Sector 19E near Galleria Mall in Vashi, Sector 15 in Airoli, Pawne MIDC, Sector 8 in Rabale MIDC, Indira Nagar, near Lubricant Company in Turbhe, Tapal Naka in Panvel-Uran road, Sector 50 in Seawoods, Sector 9 Palm Beach Road in NERUL, and sector 15 in CBD Belapur.

To locate the charging stations, customers need to install the Power Up app of Mahavitran on their mobile and select the option of MSEDCL. “As all these charging stations are near the road, customers do not need to worry to locate them,” said Rajaram Mane, superintendent engineer of the Vashi Division of Mahavitaran.

“The rate per kW is lower than other charging stations. And consumers should take the benefits,” said Mr Mane.

“With urbanisation, the number of vehicles running on the road is increasing day by day. This is increasing the pollution level in the environment. Vehicle-generated pollution has crossed dangerous levels in many cities,” said Mr Mane, adding that the electrification of transportation can reduce carbon emissions by approximately 4.6 metric tons per vehicle.

“Central Government has made the National Mobility Mission 2020. The government of Maharashtra has also considered the need for a separate policy for electric vehicles and has come up with several policies to promote electric vehicles,” said the official.

