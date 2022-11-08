Navi Mumbai: Mahavitaran organises Konkan Regional Inter-Divisional drama competition in Vashi

Mahavitaran | File Photo

Vashi: A three-day drama competition of Mahavitaran’s Konkan Regional Inter-Divisional was held at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium Theatre in Vashi. The play "Salva Judum" presented by Head Office, Mumbai of Mahavitran emerged as the winner.

The drama competition is organised every year to showcase the talents of the officers and employees working in Mahavitaran. However, this year, the competition is being organised after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.

Chandrakant Dange, Joint Managing Director of Mahavitaran Konkan Regional Division informed that a total of six dramas were presented during the competition.

In the drama competition, two dramas were presented every day. On behalf of Bhandup, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, Nashik and Jalgaon circles under Mahavitaran Konkan regional office, one drama will be presented each. Aryama Uwaach by the Jalgaon team emerged as the runner-up.