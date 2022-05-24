Navi Mumbai: Locals up in arms against removal of trees for flyover in Vashi

Residents of Navi Mumbai, especially Vashi, who could not submit their objections and suggestions for shifting 384 trees and cutting 6 trees for a proposed flyover in Vashi have been given a month's time to submit their objections.

The residents had sought more time as they got to know about the proposal very late and the civic body has given a June 20 deadline for submissions. The proposed flyover will extend from Arenja Corner in Sector 17 (Vashi) to Kopri village (Vashi).

The residents are against cutting or shifting trees as they allege that the traffic woes can be ended by removing encroachments along the stretch.

Former corporator from Vashi and ex-member of the Environment Committee of NMMC, Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad said that the encroachment near Satra Plaza along the Palm Beach road creates traffic congestion.

According to Gaikwad, in 2016/17, the then municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had revoked the OC of the Satra Plaza commercial complex for violation of NMMC rules by giving access to the complex from the main road, creating traffic congestion.

Even in 2017/18, the then municipal commissioner N Ramaswamy had decided to construct a wall along the road starting from the APMC signal, via Satara Plaza commercial complex to Kopri village signal, to prevent encroachment.

“The same can be done instead of constructing a flyover,” said Gaikwad. Other residents say that removing trees will only create an environmental problem.

“Navi Mumbai was known for its greenery and with a number of major infrastructure projects coming, the city is turning into another Mumbai,” said civic activist Rajeev Mishra

