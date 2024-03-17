Navi Mumbai: Local Panvel Neta, Injured In Ulhasnagar Police Station Firing, Held After New Video Of Him Shooting Rounds In Air Goes Viral |

Navi Mumbai: A local politician from Panvel, Rahul Patil, who was also injured in the Ulhasnagar police station firing incident involving Shiv Sena and BJP leaders, has now been arrested for allegedly shooting in the air to intimidate his rival who won a bullock cart race. Last month, Patil was accompanying Sena's Mahesh Gaikwad when the latter was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.

Details On The Viral Video

In the latest incident that took place on March 12 in the Dungi village near Panvel, a viral video shows an enraged Patil firing in the air, while his followers are pelting stones at winner Jayesh Patil and his group. A case has been filed on the basis of the video.

We are investigating if the accused has any criminal record. If he possesses an arm license, it will be cancelled immediately, a senior cop said not wishing to be named. Fifteen people have been booked, so far.