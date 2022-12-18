Navi Mumbai: Library in slums will be ready in the New Year | FPJ

Libraries in slums are set to become a reality in Navi Mumbai in the new year, with the work of constructing 10 libraries in the final stages. The work of six out of 10 libraries has been completed and the work of the remaining four libraries is in the last stage, according to the engineering department of NMMC.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been setting up the libraries under the Library in Every Slum initiative to stimulate the reading habit among citizens. NMMC has chosen 10 of the 41 slums in the city for the first phase for this project. The concept “Library in Every Slum” was coined by the previous municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

Civic body chief Rajesh Narvekar directed officials to form a committee to choose books to be kept in the library for readers. This will include books in Marathi, Hindi, and English. Mr Narvekar also asked officials to include books that would help people prepare for competitive examinations. “The books to be made available must be chosen by keeping the interest of readers in mind,” Mr Narvekar said.

The social development department of NMMC carried out a detailed survey before starting work on setting up the libraries. The 10 slums that were chosen for the first phase are in Indiranagar, Hanuman Nagar in Turbhe Store area, Gautam Nagar, Panchsheel Nagar, Katkaripada, Bhimnagar, Nosil Naka, Ramnagar, Ilthanpada, and Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar.

“Reading plays a vital role in the progress of any person as it provides knowledge of the world and promotes holistic personality development. To make books easily available to citizens of slum areas of Navi Mumbai, especially children and youth and to increase the pleasure of reading in them, the concept of a Library in Every Slum is being implemented,” said an official of the Social Service Department.

