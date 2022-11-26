Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold half marathon on December 18

NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: The Let’s Celebrate Fitness (LCF), an NGO focused on promoting health and fitness will hold Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon in association with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on December 18 as part of the Cleanliness Survey 2023. This is the second occasion when the LCF will hold the marathon to promote cleanliness.

Earlier, it held a half-marathon to promote the segregation of dry and wet waste and “Say No to Plastic” for a better environment. The funds raised from the event were used to help students who were affected due to Covid.

From Moraj Circle in Sanpada to the NMMC headquarters in Belapur, the marathon will be conducted in loops of 5 km, 10 km, and so on. The registrations for the same are open and one can join by going to the official website of let’s celebrate fitness.

