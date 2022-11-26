e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC to hold half marathon on December 18

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold half marathon on December 18

From Moraj Circle in Sanpada to the NMMC headquarters in Belapur, the marathon will be conducted in loops of 5 km, 10 km, and so on.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Headquarters | File
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The Let’s Celebrate Fitness (LCF), an NGO focused on promoting health and fitness will hold Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon in association with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on December 18 as part of the Cleanliness Survey 2023. This is the second occasion when the LCF will hold the marathon to promote cleanliness.

Earlier, it held a half-marathon to promote the segregation of dry and wet waste and “Say No to Plastic” for a better environment. The funds raised from the event were used to help students who were affected due to Covid.

From Moraj Circle in Sanpada to the NMMC headquarters in Belapur, the marathon will be conducted in loops of 5 km, 10 km, and so on. The registrations for the same are open and one can join by going to the official website of let’s celebrate fitness. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Calls for Kharghar band to oppose liquor license to hotel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts grand painting competition; over 9500 students participate

Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts grand painting competition; over 9500 students participate

Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre stresses aggressive vaccination to prevent measles

Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre stresses aggressive vaccination to prevent measles

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to scrutinise documents verification for disabled stalls

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to scrutinise documents verification for disabled stalls

Mumbai: Water cut for 24 hours in 10 wards of BMC; Andheri to be affected most

Mumbai: Water cut for 24 hours in 10 wards of BMC; Andheri to be affected most

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold half marathon on December 18

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold half marathon on December 18