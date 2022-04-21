Navi Mumbai: Less than 50 active COVID-19 cases jointly in areas under NMMC and PMC

The number of active Covid cases from both Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is less than 50. However, the PMC has seen a rise in new cases of Covid-19 in the last few days.

At present, the number of active cases under NMMC is 18 while it is 15 under the PMC. On Thursday, both NMMC and PMC witnessed four new cases of Covid-19. While 5 patients were discharged from the NMMC area, PMC saw 2 patients getting cured of the infection.

As per the data shared by PMC, of the six wards, three wards have zero active cases left. Of the total 15 active cases, 11 cases are from Kharghar and three from Kamothe and one cases is in Kalamboli.

Meanwhile, there were no deaths reported due to Covid-19 in the last 54 days under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The last death due to Covid-19 was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

During January and February, the NMMC had seen around 75 deaths due to Covid. Even the number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000. Later, the cases dropped sharply and the last death was reported on February 26.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:37 PM IST