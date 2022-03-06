Navi Mumbai: LEGGO cycling group promote benefits of cycling, demand more tracks; see pics

Keeping in view the recent infrastructure developments initiatives like Metro Rail, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Cleanliness drives and the green initiatives taken by the local body, it is beyond doubt that Navi Mumbai is comparable with a world-class city.

Properly maintained roads especially the Palm Beach Road is a preferred destination for many cycling groups in the city. “LEGGO” is one such group of cycling enthusiasts that use the Palm Beach Road at least once a week. The group comprises diverse age members, has a well-structured approach for daily cycling rides.

The cyclist group says that a cycling track has been earmarked for a small patch on the service road along Palm Beach Road. But keeping in view the population of Navi Mumbai and growing trends of cycling, there is an emergent need to augment more cycling tracks, so that cycling can be taken up as a normal means of transport not limited to only for a very small fraction of the society.

The group admits that no doubt, the city has a shortage of cycling tracks which forces the cyclists to use normal roads and terrain for the purpose. At present, the group has 85 members and they prefer morning cycling between 25 to 50 km ride.

The growing trend of cycling in the city can be attributed with these small data.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had introduced Public Bicycle Sharing System (PBSS) or also known as Yulu Bikes in 2018 and to date, it has earned 38.61 crores carbon credit from over 8.14 lakh rides. Even more than 2.5 lakhs citizens have already used the system. Now, the civic body has proposed to make a cycle track of around 7.5 km along Palm Beach Road.

But the question remains unanswered. Can cycling be one of the modes of commuting? There was a time, everyone cycled to work. Even a city like Copenhagen in Denmark still has that practice. Aman Saini, a young member of LEEGO questions, how one can ride to the office in Mumbai, especially during office hours? “It is impossible without a dedicated cycling track. The sad part is that here no one gives respect to the cyclist. Heavy or light vehicles don’t give space for cyclists,” he added that this is also one of the reasons why people choose distance places and terrain cycling. The majority of the cyclists prefer a terrain during monsoon as they get a better view after reaching the destination. Like other groups, even LEGGO members say that there are a number of good locations nearby the city during monsoon.

However, with several cycling events happening in the city, awareness to respect cyclists is growing. “This week, two cycling events were held in Navi Mumbai and this is a good sign,” said Aman.

There was a time when cycling was a commuting mode, now it has become a passion. Preeti Mandal, a member of the cycling group who has a childhood passion for cycling, says, she got a bicycle from her aunt after her cousin's sister grew up and the bicycle was no more used by her. However, she kept alive her cycling passion even after her marriage. Recently, her husband gifted her a bicycle that she uses to go to her office and enjoy the cycling group. The group gave her an opportunity to meet new people and cyclists.

Even joining a cycling group worked as a medication for some. Sunil Ramakrishnan, a Vashi resident who recently joined LEGGO says that cycling helped him get sound sleep and lose weight.

Most roads are designed for motor vehicles, safety is a major concern. Arya Prabhu, another cyclist from the city says one can ride a bicycle either day or night, but it’s best to ride in the day. He says that cyclists must have reasons why they are choosing morning or evening rides. “If you are choosing a night ride, it’s important to prepare yourself and your bike for doing it safely,” said Prabhu. He added that they always choose the safest routes and are well-lit. “We always double-check to make sure all the lights are working before starting a ride,” said Prabhu. He also suggests wearing reflective clothing and using a reflector on the bicycle.

Apart from choosing the right time for rides, using right gears for cycling is also important. Shikha Malahi, a member of the LEGGO group says that the helmet is the most essential requirement to be part of this group. “We have a fixed rule for the same NO HELMET NO RIDE. Wearing a helmet reduces the risk of serious injuries it prevents many unintentional accidents/deaths,” said Malahi. She added that they also ride at night or early morning, there is limited visibility and it is very important to have front and backlights bright enough that a cyclist should be visible to other vehicles. Even wearing gloves is also essential as they keep our palm dry by soaking up the sweat which helps in keeping a safe grip on the handlebar. “Drinking water in the regular interval is very important during cycling as water helps hydrate,” added Malahi.

Apart from the fixed rules of the group, there are unsaid guidelines like following the basic traffic rules, being communicative about road directions, potholes, etc. so that the rider behind you is alert.

“Hold on to a single line and at a steady pace, by any chance, we can have not more than two-rider side-by-side. Always maintain a safe distance from the rider ahead and behind you, to avoid collisions in case of urgent stops,” said Ashutosh Ganatra, another member of LEGGO.

Ganatra also recalls the JVLR tragic incident wherein a child died while cycling along with his father. He says that over and above the unsaid rules, there are a few sensible cycling practices that each rider should follow.

“First of all, one should avoid riding in the dark hours - like very early in the morning or late in the night. So, if we see that when we ride on open places like city highways and routes where trucks and tourist vehicles are prevalent, we all need to be alert and very protective in terms of clothing and accessories," he said.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 06:41 AM IST