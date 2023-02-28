Navi Mumbai: Kolhapur wrestler emerges as winner in NMMC state level tournament |

Navi Mumbai: Omkar Chougule from Kolhapur emerged as the winner of annual state level wrestling tournament organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on February 25 and 26. He won against Suraj Mulani from Solapur in the 74 to 100 kg open group category. He received Rs 1 lakh prize money.

The tournament was organised with the help of Maharashtra State Wrestling Council, Pune in collaboration with Thane Jilha Talim Sangha and it received an overwhelming response.

In the tournament, Sumit Gujar of Satara defeated Sagar Raut of Solapur in the 55 to 65 kg weight group and won the Navi Mumbai Municipal State Level Kumar Kesari title. Gauri Jadhav of Thane in women’s 55 to 65 kg category defeated Thane's Sakshi Fulate and accepted the winning championship of the state level women's group.

In the Konkan Divisional Wrestling Championship of 50 to 55 kg of women, Payal Margje, Raigad and Dolly Gupta, Mira-Bhayander won the title and runners-up respectively. Kolhapur wrestler Sonba Gongane defeated Saurabh Patil of Kolhapur and won the title in the 65-73 kg group.

In the Navi Mumbai Municipal Area -level competition, Sarang Narle defeated Shlok Patil in the 40 to 50 kg group.

Omkar Patil defeated Omkar Gaikwad in the 55 to 65 kg weight category and won the final. In a group weighing 60 to 80 kg, Sahil Kadam was defeated by Gaurav Bhosale. The tournament was examined by 21 juries.

