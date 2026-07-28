Navi Mumbai: Khopoli Lions Club To Bear Snakebite Treatment Cost For MSEDCL Staff Injured On Duty

Lions Club of Khopoli has announced financial support for anti-snake venom treatment of MSEDCL employees bitten by snakes while on duty | AI Generated File Image

Khopoli, July 29, 2026: In a humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting frontline electricity workers, the Lions Club of Khopoli has announced that it will bear the cost of anti-snake venom treatment for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employees who suffer snakebites while on duty.

The assurance was formally conveyed in writing to the Khopoli MSEDCL office after Lions Club President Shaili Mehta, Secretary Ekta Bhadoriya, and Project Chairman Prashant Sathe met Chief Engineer Waghmode.

Support For Frontline Workers

MSEDCL employees often work round the clock to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially during the monsoon. Their duties frequently require them to enter areas with dense vegetation, overgrown bushes, and waste dumping sites, exposing them to the risk of snakebites.

Under the initiative, if an MSEDCL employee is bitten by a snake while on duty, the Lions Club will cover the cost of anti-snake venom administered at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal Hospital in Khopoli.

The decision follows an incident a few days ago in which MSEDCL employee Mayur Shinde was bitten by a snake while performing his duties. Though he escaped without serious complications, Lions Club member Prashant Sathe extended timely assistance to him. Sathe later raised the issue within the club, leading to discussions that culminated in the support initiative.

Community Welfare Initiatives

The Lions Club said the move reflects the importance of collaboration between government agencies, social organisations, and responsible citizens in addressing public welfare issues.

Apart from this initiative, the Lions Club of Khopoli has been carrying out several community welfare programmes, including low-cost dialysis services, eye screening and cataract surgeries, distribution of medical aid to the needy, and the implementation of various healthcare and social welfare initiatives.

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The club's support for MSEDCL employees has been widely appreciated as a model of community partnership and social responsibility, recognising the risks faced by essential service workers while carrying out their duties.

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