Navi Mumbai: ‘Kheli Naral Fodi 2026’ Competition Marks Narali Purnima With Festive Community Participation

Residents and women from Juinagar, Nerul and Sanpada participate in the ‘Kheli Naral Fodi 2026’ celebrations in Navi Mumbai | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai: The third edition of the ‘Kheli Naral Fodi 2026’ competition was organised in Navi Mumbai on the occasion of Narali Purnima, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents and women from Juinagar, Nerul and Sanpada.

The event was organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ward 22 president Akshay Bhosale in association with Manuskki Pratishthan. Residents participated in large numbers, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Winners In Men’s Category

MNS spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale and MNS corporator Abhijit Desai attended the event as chief guests.

In the men’s category, Murti Kaka won the first prize and was awarded the ceremonial silver coconut. Sambhaji Patil secured the second position, while Aniruddha Ghadi won the third prize.

Among women participants, Jayashree Lavate won the first prize and received a traditional Paithani saree. Jayashree Mahajan stood second, while Ashwini Kale secured third place.

Celebrating Traditional Festivities

“The purpose of organising the competition is to celebrate Narali Purnima while bringing residents together and keeping our traditional festive spirit alive. The enthusiastic participation from women and residents shows how strongly such community events continue to resonate,” said Akshay Bhosale, MNS ward 22 president.

The celebrations also featured performances by Govinda teams from Juinagar. Some teams formed human pyramids to offer a ceremonial salute, adding excitement to the programme.

Women And Youth Participate

Gajanan Kale congratulated the participants and organisers, saying, “Such events provide an opportunity for citizens to come together and celebrate our traditions. The participation of women and youngsters has made the celebrations even more vibrant.”

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MNS office-bearers and local workers, including department secretary Mangesh Jadhav, deputy department presidents Sachin Dorge, Shashikant Gaikwad and Aniket Patil, branch presidents Mayur Karande, Sanket Bodke, Prashant Shinde and Sushil Gaikwad, along with deputy branch presidents Sushant Ghorpade, Pramod Khamkar, Arjun Thapa and Arjun Waghmare, were present at the event.

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