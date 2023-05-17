Navi Mumbai: Kharghar valley golf course upgrading to world-Class 18-hole championship course, to put city on global sporting map

The Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) is currently undergoing upgrades to transform from a 9-hole to an international championship-level 18-hole golf course. The project is progressing well and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, shared the latest status of the golf course on Twitter.

Impressive Features and Facilities

Once completed the golf course, spanning 756 yards, will meet world standards and become the largest fairway in the country, CIDCO asserts. It will be the only public course in MMR and the first such facility built in the area since India's independence.

The golf course, which covers 157 acres, will utilize treated wastewater for irrigation. It will consist of two loops of 9 holes and include a top-notch driving range with 29 hitting bays and comprehensive practice facilities. A dedicated short game practice area, complete with chipping and putting greens, will also be developed. Notably, it will feature India's longest fairway at 756 yards and an impressive island green that will present a challenge to golfers.

Focus on Sustainability: Treated Wastewater and Water Harvesting

As part of the project, a new water harvesting system will be implemented, resulting in the creation of 15 water bodies spanning 40 acres. The golf course will also feature a clubhouse offering various amenities such as a swimming pool, table tennis, billiards/snooker, and other indoor games. Accommodation facilities will be provided for players participating in tournaments.

Putting Navi Mumbai on the Global Sporting Map

Dr. Mukherjee stated on Twitter that CIDCO aims to build one of the finest golf courses in India, which, together with other facilities like FIFA-compliant football turfs and the proposed stadium in the Centre of Excellence, will put Navi Mumbai on the global sports map.

Dr. Mukherjee added that this project, along with other developments such as the airport, will not only enhance Navi Mumbai's reputation in the world of sports but also attract tourism and boost the local economy.