Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Residents Protest Water Shortage; CIDCO Assures Corrective Measures Within 15 Days

Kharghar residents staged a protest outside CIDCO's Raigad Bhavan office, demanding immediate action to resolve the prolonged water shortage | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 5, 2026: Hundreds of residents staged a protest march to CIDCO's Raigad Bhavan office in Belapur on Monday, demanding immediate measures to address the worsening water shortage in Kharghar despite the ongoing monsoon.

The agitation, led by BJP corporator Sameer Kadam and corporator Usha Adsule, which continued for nearly three hours, was called off after CIDCO gave a written assurance that corrective measures would be initiated within 10 to 15 days.

Protesters alleged that instead of ensuring a regular piped water supply, CIDCO has become increasingly dependent on water tankers, forcing residents to bear additional financial costs and inconvenience.

Residents Raise Key Demands

One of the key demands raised during the protest was the immediate withdrawal of the weekly water cut imposed every Monday. Residents also demanded that CIDCO announce a fixed and transparent water supply schedule to avoid uncertainty.

Citing information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the protesters claimed there is no official order or policy authorising the suspension of water supply every Monday. They questioned the basis on which the weekly water cut is being implemented and sought an explanation from the planning authority.

CIDCO Assures Action

Following the protest, CIDCO officials invited representatives of the agitators for discussions. The meeting was attended by Sameer Kadam, Usha Adsule and representatives of local housing societies, during which issues relating to water supply, residents' complaints and possible remedial measures were discussed in detail.

CIDCO subsequently issued a written assurance stating that necessary steps to improve the water supply situation would be be undertaken within 10 to 15 days, following which the protesters suspended their agitation.

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MNS Holds Separate Protest

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also staged a separate protest outside the Raigad Bhavan office under the leadership of Kharghar city leader Ganesh Banwa.

MNS workers raised slogans against CIDCO and displayed placards demanding the immediate resolution of the water crisis and a clear roadmap from the planning authority to restore regular water supply to Kharghar residents.

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