Navi Mumbai: Kharghar residents oppose demolition of convenient temporary road

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished the makeshift road over Kopra nullah connecting with the Sion-Panvel highway which was constructed within two days to facilitate the entry of followers at the venue for the Maharashtra Bhushan awards ceremony held on April 16 in Kharghar. Residents of the Kharghar node opposed the demolition of the new road as it was convenient for them to enter the node with the additional road.

Wastage of public money

Kharghar Colony Forum (KCF) opposed the move and demanded that a permanent alternate road should be constructed for the convenience of residents of Kharghar. “The main entry and exit point of Kharghar is Hiranandani chowk along the Sion-Panvel highway and it sees heavy traffic most of the time. The newly constructed makeshift road over nullah had reduced the pressure of traffic from the Hiranandani Chowk,” said Madhu Patil from to the media KCF.

Rajesh Shrivastava, Kharghar resident and a member of KCF said that the road over nullah was constructed at the cost of public money and it was demolished with public money. “Public money was wasted without listening to public,” said Shrivastava.

Temporary road not safe, says CIDCO

According to CIDCO, the makeshift road was constructed following a request from Public Works Department (PWD) for the event and it cannot be used for a long period. It will not be safe to be used during the monsoon.

Soon after the road was demolished, there was a sudden rise of traffic at Hiranandani Chowk. “There is an old Kopra bridge, which has only a single lane for motorists. It is for entering the highway from Kharghar. Now, the traffic will come from the other end, there will be a complete jam,” said another resident.

A large number of temporary infrastructures were created for the event. However, around 14 people died due to heatstroke as there was no tent and visitors had to sit in open ground at direct sun heat.

