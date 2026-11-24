Liquor bottles and plastic waste litter Kharghar Hill despite repeated cleaning drives by local volunteers | File Photo

Kharghar, November 24, 2026: Despite repeated cleaning drives, the picturesque Kharghar Hill is increasingly turning into an open drinking and garbage-dumping spot, with liquor bottles, plastic waste and discarded food plates littering its 3-km stretch.

Residents and nature enthusiasts have accused the authorities of failing to check the nuisance, allegedly caused by visitors holding late-night drinking and food parties.

The recurring problem has also raised questions about the effectiveness of security arrangements and the lack of regular monitoring by the authorities.

Citizens have pointed out that while ordinary visitors are asked to furnish their mobile numbers and identity details at the entry point, groups allegedly indulging in drinking and littering continue to access the hill after dark.

Volunteers' Cleaning Efforts Go In Vain

Pankaj Pandit, president of Youth Hostel Kharghar, along with fellow volunteers, has been regularly undertaking cleaning activities along the hill to remove plastic bottles, food waste and other garbage. However, their efforts are repeatedly undone, with fresh litter reportedly appearing every alternate day.

Residents have also questioned the Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) approach towards maintaining the area. The civic body had undertaken cleaning and beautification work along the roads and surrounding areas ahead of the Mayor's Marathon. However, citizens allege that the same attention is missing when it comes to routine maintenance and keeping the stretch clean.

Residents Question Security Arrangements

Sunil Wagh of the Kharghar Hills Welfare Association questioned how people allegedly consuming alcohol and dumping garbage manage to enter the hill despite restrictions and identity checks for regular visitors.

An association member, requesting anonymity, alleged that there could be financial transactions involving security personnel and certain miscreants to facilitate their entry at night. The allegation has not been independently verified, and residents have sought an impartial inquiry into the security arrangements.

The issue has also brought the existing access restrictions under scrutiny. The CIDCO administration reportedly restricts entry to the hill during evening hours, citing the possibility of leopard movement and public safety concerns. Citizens have questioned why similar vigilance is not being exercised to prevent drinking, littering and other activities that damage the environment.

Residents have suggested examining CCTV footage, particularly from the entrance near the Fansawadi side, to identify vehicles and individuals accessing the area during night hours.

Citizens Demand CCTV Surveillance And Action

The approximately five-kilometre scenic stretch from RBI Metro Station towards Fansawadi is frequented by trekkers, morning walkers and nature enthusiasts. However, the 3-km section has reportedly been witnessing recurring littering and drinking-related nuisance, threatening the area's natural surroundings.

Citizens have also sought clarity on whether CIDCO or the PMC is responsible for maintaining the stretch. They have demanded CCTV surveillance at strategic locations, stricter night security, regular cleaning and penalties against those found littering.

As the area falls under the jurisdiction of Kharghar police station, residents have also urged the police to intensify night patrolling and take action against people consuming alcohol in public places and creating a nuisance.

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Nature enthusiasts said that restrictions on ordinary visitors cannot be the only measure to protect the hill. They have called for coordinated intervention by CIDCO, the PMC and Kharghar police, warning that without sustained monitoring and enforcement, the popular green stretch could gradually lose its natural charm.

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