Navi Mumbai: Kharghar emerges as new Covid hot spot

Photo: Representative Image

As the Covid cases in Maharashtra witnessed a spike in the number of new Covid cases in the last few days, the Kharghar node, which falls under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), has emerged as a hot spot for new Covid cases.

Around 70 per cent of cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation are from the Kharghar node. The number of active cases has reportedly doubled in the last week under the PMC jurisdiction. The civic body has said that they have increased the number of tests.

At present, the number of active cases under the PMC jurisdiction stands at 124, which was around 25 a fortnight ago. The civic body has seen around a five-fold rise in active cases.

According to senior civic officials, they have increased the testing and thus, more cases are being reported. Out of the total 124 active cases, 84 cases are from the Kharghar node alone.

On April 7, after almost two years, the number of active cases under the PMC had come down to just one with the only active case in the Kalamboli node, while the remaining five nodes did not have active cases in the recent past.

However, after the third week of May, the number of new cases started rising and now it has reached 124. The recovery rate under the PMC stands at 98.49, while 1,415 people lost their lives due to infections.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 94,267 cases of Covid were reported, of which 92,731 recovered.

Interestingly, the Taloja node has zero active cases and there have been no new cases reported for the past two and a half months. According to senior civic officials, Taloja has always had a lower number of Covid cases compared to the other nodes of the corporation.

Since the pandemic, Taloja has reported a total of 3,002 cases of Covid and 76 deaths. At present, there are no active cases.

“Taloja has a maximum floating population and thus fewer cases are reported,” said a civic official.