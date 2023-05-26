 Navi Mumbai: Kharghar cops book food delivery man for stealing mobile from hotel
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar cops book food delivery man for stealing mobile from hotel | Representative Image

Kharghar Police have registered a case of theft against a delivery man of a food delivery app for allegedly stealing an iPhone from a hotel's reception counter in Sector 7. The theft was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the hotel. The executive was in the premises of restaurant Gobalr's Rules and Bowls to pick up an order, the police said.

“The accused had visited Gablar's Rules & Bowls Hotel in Sector 7, Kharghar around 2 am on May 21 to pick up an order placed through the Swiggy app,” said a police official.

article-image

After reaching the hotel, the accused asked the hotel in-charge to check whether the food was ready or not. As soon as the in-charge went to the kitchen to check on order status, the accused stole the phone kept at the reception counter and fled.

When the staffer returned from the kitchen, he noticed that the delivery executive was not around, nor was the phone. He immediately checked the CCTV camera and found that the delivery boy had stolen the phone. He promptly filed a police complaint.

