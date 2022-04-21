Navi Mumbai: Khandeshwar resident loses Rs 2.8 lakh to cyber fraudsters

A 59-year-old Khandeshwar resident was cheated of Rs 2.8 lakh by cyber fraudsters after he shared details of his credit card. Police said the fraudster took the victim’s credit card details on the pretext of renewing the card and duped him.

The complainant who works in BARC received a call on February 26 morning and the caller identified herself as Riya Sharma, a customer care executive from the bank. She told the complainant that his credit card would expire soon and need to renew.

Police said that initially, the complainant refused to share details. But the caller kept calling him.

After one, she again called and handed over the phone to another person, saying the manager, Dinesh Sharma wanted to talk to him. The fake manager told his Employee ID number to win the confidence of the complainant. Later, the complainant shared details of the card and also shared OTP he received on his mobile phone. They told the complainant that he would get a new card in two days.

The same day, around 2.30 pm, he received messages on his mobile that the credit limit of his card had got over. When he checked the details of the card on the credit card app of the bank, he found that there were two transactions of Rs 95,000 and six transactions of Rs 15159.30 (a total of Rs 2,80,955.80 transaction) were made without his permission and knowledge.

The complainant realised that he was cheated and he blocked the card by calling customer care. Later, he approached the Khandeshwar police station and registered a case of cheating under section 66 D of the IT Act.

Thursday, April 21, 2022