Navi Mumbai: Khandeshwar police emerges angel for injured woman and daughter

Khandeshwar police emerged as saviour for a 30-year-old injured woman and her 6-year-old daughter. The injured woman and her daughter were found along the footpath in a poor state. Police not only ensured the treatment of the woman at their own cost, they all have taken care woman’s daughter.

On March 20, 2022, the Khandeshwar police found an injured woman along with her 6-year-old daughter near the bus stop at Sector 8, Khanda Colony in Panvel.

Police constable Bhausaheb More attached to the police station noticed the woman with injury on her leg. He enquired the woman to check if she needed any help. More came to know that her husband Sujit Kumar, a resident of Hyderbad in Andhra Pradesh had already died.

During interaction, the woman identified herself as Jyoti Sujit Kumar and she did not have home.

Subhash Kokate, senior police inspector from Khandheswar police station said she did not have permanent home in Panvel and she was living with her 6 years old daughter along the footpath. She had grievous injury on her leg and she cannot move easily. “She needed immediate medical treatment for her leg,” said Kokate.

The police admitted the woman in MGM Hospital in Kamothe. During the diagnose, her leg

was found fractured. Each of the staff of Khandeshwar police made a small for the the treatment of the woman.

Meanwhile, they kept her Drishti, at Kamal Arnav Charitable Trust, New Panvel for safety. Now, the woman has recovered and soon will live a normal life like others. The Khandeshwar police act is now receiving praises from different sections of the society as they emerged as angel for mother and daughter.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:52 AM IST