Watch Video: The Kitchen Files- AAP's Navi Mumbai unit stages symbolic agitation against rising inflation

The Navi Mumbai unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a symbolic protest 'The Kitchen Files' against the ever-increasing petrol-diesel prices and the consequent inflationary pressures of the common man on April 9 at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi. The party claimed that the agitation received good response from party workers and common citizens as they attended in large numbers.

In a unique protest, the party workers were cooking on the stove, showing how the country is moving towards backwardness due to rising inflation. They also pretended to sell petrol in small bottles, filled out loan forms and showed how much petrol is beyond the reach of the common man today.

With the election promise to reduce petrol and diesel prices, the government that came to power has conveniently forgotten this promise and given the inability to give relief to common man. “AAP is the only political party that really keeps its promises. Although the reduction of petrol-diesel prices is not under your control at present, AAP have provided relief to the common man in his daily expenses by providing free facilities to the common people of Delhi in the areas of electricity, water, health, education and women's transport,” said Shyambhau Kadam, President - AAP Navi Mumbai.

Inflation is having a big impact on the common man. Rising inflation is also making it difficult for the common man to have a one-time meal. “The government should pay attention to these rising prices,” said Sardar Kulwinder Singh Bindra, Airoli Ward President.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ RBI may shift focus to inflation, start hiking policy rates from August

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:39 AM IST