Navi Mumbai: Jal Poojan At Morbe Dam By Former Mayors Attracts Criticism

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Congress party has demanded the administration of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to ensure that no one enters the Morbe Dam premises without the civic body’s permission. The party alleged that former mayors Sagar Naik, Dr Sanjeev Naik, Sudhakar Sonawane and a couple of former corporators entered the dam premises and performed Jal Poojan.

Since the dam is a restricted area, no one is allowed to enter without the civic body’s permission.

Morbe Dam Overflowed On Sunday Morning

The dam overflowed on Sunday early morning and the civic body released photos of the dam. Soon after the news spread, Sagar Naik, Dr Sanjeev Naik, Sudhakar Sonawane and a couple of former corporators reportedly went to the dam and performed poojan. The photos were also circulated on social media.

Ravindra Sawant, spokesperson of Congress Navi Mumbai said that the trend should be stopped as in the future, anyone will enter the dam premises. “The possibility of any political entity, party organization entering the Morbe Dam area and playing stunts cannot be ruled out tomorrow. Such incidents must be stopped. Tomorrow any anti-social force will enter Morbe dam area under political cover and if anything is put in the water, the people of Navi Mumbai will have to pay a heavy price and it will cause irreparable damage to Navi Mumbai,” said Sawant. Meanwhile, the civic administration has sought a report from officials of the dam in this regard.

While talking to the media, former mayor Sudhakar Sonawane said that instead of acting so fast, the civic body needs to focus on development works.

