Navi Mumbai ISKCON Temple Lights Up Golden To Spread Hope And Awareness During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month |

Mumbai: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, was illuminated in golden light on Saturday, September 19, to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Golden Illumination Highlights Childhood Cancer Awareness

The illumination was part of an initiative by the Access Life Assistance Foundation to support children battling cancer and their families, while creating greater awareness about childhood cancer.

The ceremony was attended by children battling cancer, their parents and caregivers, healthcare professionals, volunteers, NGO representatives and social supporters.

Foundation Calls for Greater Support for Families

The golden light conveyed a message of hope, courage, resilience and humanity, the organisation said.

“No child or family battling childhood cancer should have to go through this journey alone. This golden light is a symbol of hope during difficult times. Every small act of support, care and compassion can make a meaningful positive difference in a child’s life,” said Rasika Sakpal, Centre Manager, Mumbai Centre, Access Life Assistance Foundation.

Established in 2014, Access Life Assistance Foundation supports economically disadvantaged children who travel from rural and remote parts of India for cancer treatment through 15 centres across the country. The foundation said it provides children and their caregivers with free accommodation, nutritious meals, transportation, education, counselling and emotional support.

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