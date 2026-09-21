Five Arrested For Alleged Murder of 26-Year-Old Man In Ulhasnagar Over Previous Dispute, Police Probe Underway |

Ulhasnagar: Vitthalwadi Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Rohit Jagdale who was allegedly attacked over a previous dispute in the Subhash Tekdi area of Ulhasnagar.

Five Accused Arrested in Murder Case

The arrested accused have been identified as Pratham Banker, Atish Manohar, Aniket Kharat alias ‘Tom’, Sahil Mhaske and Pratik Kshetre.

According to the police the incident took place around midnight on Friday in the Subhash Tekdi area where Jagdale was allegedly intercepted and attacked by the accused. The assailants allegedly assaulted him before attacking him with a paver block and a knife, leaving him critically injured.

Victim Declared Dead at Ulhasnagar Hospital

With the help of local residents, Jagdale was rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Following the incident Vitthalwadi Police launched an investigation under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Chandrahar Godse. Police teams examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, questioned witnesses and analysed technical evidence to identify those allegedly involved in the attack.

Crime Branch Arrests Fifth Suspect

Based on the investigation, four suspects were arrested by the Vitthalwadi Police team. A fifth accused was subsequently apprehended by the Crime Branch, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The preliminary investigation has indicated that the attack may have stemmed from an old dispute between the victim and the accused. However, police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the murder.

Investigators are also examining whether anyone else was involved in the attack, the exact motive behind the killing and the nature of the dispute between the two sides.

The police are verifying the role of each of the arrested accused and are conducting further investigation into the case.

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