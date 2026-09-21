Maharashtra 5-Year LLB CAP Round 3: 6,688 Candidates Allotted Seats Across 165 Law Colleges | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has allotted college seats to 6,688 candidates in the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the five-year integrated LLB programme for the 2026-27 academic year.

7,977 Seats Available Across 165 Law Colleges

A total of 7,977 seats across 165 law colleges were available in the third round. While 18,736 candidates had registered for the admission process, 10,353 submitted their college preferences and were consequently considered for the latest allotment round.

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According to the CET Cell, 2,686 students confirmed their admissions during the first round, followed by 1,474 in the second round. Altogether, 4,160 students had secured admission by the end of the second round.

Candidates allotted colleges in the third round must report to their respective institutions by September 23. They are required to submit the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admission, the CET Cell said.

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