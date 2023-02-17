e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: International Yogasana Championship on April 2

More than 500 people from all over the country are expected to participate in the competition to be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: International Yogasana Championship on April 2 | Representative Image
In order to spread the benefits of Yoga to our future generations, Nav Rashtra, International Yogasana Championship 2023 will be organised on April 2 in Navi Mumbai by the Art of Living Institute.

The historic initiative of Nav Rashtra will be executed by Dr Reena Agarwal, Director of Art of Learning Institute, who has made effort towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Healthy India - Prosperous India.

More than 500 people from all over the country are expected to participate in the competition to be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The competition will witness the participation of Yoga students in the age group from 5 years to 75 years from all schools, colleges, yoga institutes from India and abroad.

The organisers invite participants interested to demonstrate their Yogic talents. For more information regarding the competition, participants can contact the organisers on +918080212851.

