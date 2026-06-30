Navi Mumbai International Airport Receives Third Threat In A Week; Police Probe 9/11-Style Attack Warning On X

Security has been tightened at Navi Mumbai International Airport after a third threat targeting the facility surfaced within a week | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 30: Navi Mumbai International Airport has received its third threat within a week after an unidentified person allegedly posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) warning of a suicide attack, aircraft hijacking and a 9/11-style strike targeting flights.

The latest threat has prompted authorities to further tighten security at the airport, while Airport Police have registered a non-cognisable offence against the unidentified account holder.

Social Media Threat Triggers Alert

According to police, at around 3.10 am on June 29, a threatening message was posted on the official X account of Kiran Kumar Bewara, Chief Security Officer of Akasa Air at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The post referred to "Operation Suicide Spiral" and claimed that an ISI-backed Pakistani Al-Qaeda network planned to hijack and crash aircraft operated by Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air departing from Indian airports in a manner similar to the September 11 attacks in the United States.

Following the threat, airport security agencies were placed on high alert and security measures were further strengthened. Bewara lodged a complaint with Airport Police, alleging that the message was intended to create panic and disturb public peace.

Police have registered a non-cognisable offence under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The airport's security agencies and the Navi Mumbai Police Cyber Cell are attempting to trace the person operating the X account identified as "911Truther.org."

"In these cases, a non-cognisable offence is registered, in which we do not have the power to nab the suspect unless directed by the court. Therefore, we have approached the court seeking permission to investigate the matter further," ACP Mayur Bhujbal said.

Third Threat In A Week

Airport authorities have appealed to passengers not to believe or spread rumours and assured them that all necessary security measures are in place.

Also Watch:

Earlier, on June 24, a bomb threat was sent through the 'Contact Us' section of the official website of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, claiming that explosives had been planted inside the airport.

On June 25, another threat was emailed to the CISF, alleging that six chemical bombs had been placed on the premises. Thorough searches carried out after both threats found no suspicious objects. The June 29 social media post marks the third threat targeting the airport within a week.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/