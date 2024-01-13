Navi Mumbai International Airport: 'Commercial Operations To Begin By March 31, 2025,' Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Navi Mumbai International Airport | Twitter/@I_m_michael_asr

Mumbai: Commercial operation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport will commence by March 31, 2025, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday. He also said that as much as 55-60 per cent of the work on the project has been completed.

Earlier, the Minister took a review meeting of the project, which is coming up at an investment of Rs 18,000 crore.

Navi Mumbai Airport Project, being developed by the Adani Group, is split into five phases and will have a total capacity of 9-crore passengers per annum.

Of this, the first phase will have two crore annual capacity, he said.

Once all the five phases of the project are completed, the airport will have four terminals and two runways, he said.

The minister also said that the airport will have road, rail, metro and water connectivity.

About The Prestigious NMIA Project

The start of operations of the NMIA is eagerly awaited by one and all. The second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to significantly decongest Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), also managed by AAHL.

The airport was first proposed back in 1999 and would be built in over 1,160 Ha of land in its entirety, aims to handle up to 9 crore passengers and 25 lakh tonnes of cargo per year. Situated around 35 kms away from Mumbai airport, the NMIA will have two cargo terminals and one for general aviation apart from four terminals for passengers. It will offer two runways. The entire airport’s completion timeline is set for 2032.

Project Background

Mumbai Airport is handling close to 48.81 million passengers per annum (MPPA) during pre-Covid times and to meet the anticipated MMR air travel demand of 100 MPPA by 2034, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) granted approval for the development of airport at Navi Mumbai. NMIA, one of the world’s largest Greenfield International Airports proposed for development in the country, is planned to handle minimum of 60 million passengers and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. The airport is aimed to ease off the traffic pressure on the Mumbai airport. Along with CSMIA, the NMIA will form part of the first multi airport city system in India with excellent physical and social infrastructure making the airport technically feasible and financially viable. NMIA is being developed through PPP by setting-up a Special Purpose Company with equity contribution from CIDCO. The Project has been accorded all major clearances including Environment & CRZ clearance and Forest / Wildlife Clearances from MoEF&CC and Defence Clearance from Ministry of Defence.

All the structures from six villages falling in the area required for development of Phase 1 of Airport (south runway) i.e. Kopar, Koli, Chinchpada, Varcha Owala, Vaghiwali Pada and Ulwe have been demolished. The original inhabitants were given the best compensation package by the state government under the suitable provisions of Land Acquisition, Resettlement & Rehabilitation Act (LARR), 2013.