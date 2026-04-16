Navi Mumbai International Airport: CIDCO Launches Third Runway Feasibility Study As MMR Air Traffic Set To 150 MMPA by 2040 | file photo

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation has appointed a joint venture of RITES Limited and Creative Group LLP as a consultant to conduct a techno-commercial feasibility study for a proposed third runway at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, with the study expected to be completed within six months. The move comes amid rising air traffic demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and aims to assess the long-term expansion potential of the airport.

The decision was discussed at a high-level meeting held on April 15 under the chairmanship of Vijay Singhal, in the presence of senior CIDCO officials and representatives from RITES and Creative Group LLP.

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“Navi Mumbai International Airport has been envisioned as a world-class aviation hub to meet the long-term needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With air traffic expected to grow significantly in the coming decades, it is imperative to plan ahead. The appointment of the consultant for this feasibility study reflects CIDCO’s proactive approach towards future-ready infrastructure. The proposed third runway will be a crucial step in enhancing capacity, efficiency, and positioning NMIA as a key global gateway,” Singhal said.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which has begun operations as part of a dual-airport system alongside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is being developed as one of India’s largest greenfield international airports. Spread across around 1,160 hectares, it is designed to handle up to 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and 3.2 million tonnes of cargo annually upon full completion.

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Planned infrastructure at NMIA includes two parallel, independent runways enabling simultaneous operations and four terminals to be developed in phases over the next decade.

With the MMR population exceeding 20 million, air traffic demand is projected to reach 150 MPPA by 2040, to be jointly managed by NMIA and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which has a capacity of 60 MPPA. Long-term projections suggest demand could surge further to 240 MPPA between 2047 and 2050.

While a third airport has been proposed at Vadhavan, CIDCO is exploring expansion options at NMIA to meet future demand. The feasibility study will evaluate technical, operational, environmental, and financial aspects of adding a third runway.

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RITES Limited, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways established in 1974, brings expertise in transportation and infrastructure consultancy, including greenfield airport planning, traffic assessment, and environmental studies. The study is expected to play a key role in strengthening aviation capacity in the region.