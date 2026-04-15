JNCH Makes Body Worn Cameras Mandatory For Cargo Examination At Navi Mumbai CFSs

Customs officials to record cargo inspections using body worn cameras to ensure transparency and accountability | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) in Navi Mumbai has made use of body-worn cameras (BWCs) during physical examination of import cargo at container freight stations (CFSs) under the jurisdiction of JNCH mandatory from this month.

Recording of entire examination process

"The examination process will be recorded from the stage prior to opening of packages or containers and will continue until completion of examination. The recording will capture the examination of goods, interaction with the importer, customs broker, or authorised representative. The recording will cover all critical stages of examination, including the condition of seals, opening of packages or containers, verification of description and quantity of goods, sampling where required. In the event of any interruption in recording, the same will be recorded along with reasons," a circular issued by the Customs department stated.

Data storage and compliance requirements

"The BWC recordings will be securely stored and retained for a period of two years by the commissionerate having jurisdiction over the relevant CFS. In instances involving investigations, disputes, or litigation, such recordings will be preserved until the final disposal of the proceedings. All CFSs within the jurisdiction of JNCH are directed to ensure the availability of BWCs for the officers posted at their respective locations," the circular stated.

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Move aimed at transparency

In February, FPJ had reported that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has decided that BWCs shall be used by customs officers for physical examination of cargo selected for examination in import in order to bring complete transparency in the examination process, create an audit trail, and minimise disputes to further enhance transparency and ease of doing business.

Customs had also decided to prescribe use of BWC for baggage clearance officers deployed at international airports and at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal.

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