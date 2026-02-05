CBIC Mandates Body-Worn Cameras For Customs Officers During Import Cargo Examination To Boost Transparency

CBIC introduces body-worn cameras for Customs officers to record import cargo examinations and enhance transparency in clearance processes | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 04: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has decided that body-worn cameras (BWCs) shall be used by Customs officers for the physical examination of import cargo selected for inspection.

The move aims to bring complete transparency to the examination process, create an audit trail and minimise disputes, thereby further enhancing transparency and ease of doing business.

Earlier, The Free Press Journal had reported that Customs had decided to prescribe the use of BWCs for baggage clearance officers deployed at international airports and at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal.

Transparency and audit trail in cargo examination

According to officials, the Customs Act lays down provisions for self-assessment, including verification and examination wherever required, with goods being primarily selected based on risk evaluation. Cargo selected for examination is produced before the examining officer for completion of the verification process.

“Timely completion of the examination process and the manner of examination is not captured in the digital environment. Therefore, in order to bring complete transparency in the examination process, create an audit trail, and minimise disputes to further enhance transparency and ease of doing business, the CBIC has decided to initiate two new measures in respect of examination of import cargo,” a CBIC notification stated.

Implementation from April 1, 2026

“It has been decided by the CBIC that BWCs shall be used by officers for the physical examination of cargo selected for examination in import. This facility will be implemented across all customs formations involved in the examination of goods by April 1, 2026,” the notification said.

It further stated that the examination process must be recorded from the stage prior to the opening of packages or containers and should continue until the completion of examination. The recording should capture the examination of goods and interactions with the importer, Customs Broker or authorised representative.

Scope of recording and data retention

As per the CBIC directive, recordings should cover all critical stages of examination, including the condition of seals, opening of packages or containers, verification of description and quantity of goods, and sampling wherever required. In the event of any interruption in recording, the same must be recorded along with the reasons.

“The BWC recordings will be securely stored and retained for two years. For cases involving investigation, dispute or litigation, the recordings will be preserved until final disposal of the proceedings. All Customs commissioners are directed to ensure that sufficient numbers of fully operational BWCs are made available to the examining officers,” the notification stated.

