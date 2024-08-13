Navi Mumbai International Airport: AAI Conducts ILS Testing; Landmark Event Before Operations Begin in 2025

ILS testing at Navi Mumbai International Airport on August 13 | NMIAL

On the second consecutive day on Tuesday, August 13, the Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd (NMIAL) in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is conducting a flight calibration of its Instrument Landing System (ILS). The testing is crucial before the essential licencing and flight operations. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational in the middle of 2025.

“The ILS testing is conducted for Runway 26/08 on 12th and 13th August 2024. It is a landmark event, essential to prepare the instrument approach procedure and eventual licensing of NMIA and its operationalisation,” the NMIAL official informed. The AAI conducted ILS testing last month, but could not finish the process due to heavy rains. The testing was resumed on August 12.

What is ILS?

ILS stands for Instrument Landing System and is a standard International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) precision landing aid that is used to provide accurate vertical & lateral guidance to aircraft for landing on the runway under normal or adverse weather conditions. ILS guides the aircraft to a position from where a safe landing on the runway can be executed.

Trial aircraft landing on October 31 is not confirmed

Following the ILS testing the Navi Mumbai International Airport was supposed to witness its first aircraft landing on October 31, as part of a trial run by the Indian Air Force. However, an official from NMIAL informed that the trial is not confirmed as of now. The airport is projected to become fully operational by March 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently assigned a location code ‘NMI’ to Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Mumbai International Airport Ltd. This code will facilitate efficient identification and management of flights, passengers, and cargo, underscoring the airport’s integration into the global aviation network.