Navi Mumbai: Inadequate rainfall forces CIDCO to cut water supply by 25%

The residents living under the jurisdiction of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Navi Mumbai will face a water shortage starting next week after the planning agency announced a 25 per cent water.

CIDCO has taken the decision due to scanty rainfall so far this monsoon.

From June 27, CIDCO will supply 25 per cent lesser amount of water in Ulwe, Dronagiri, Kharghar, Taloja, Kalamboli, and villages en route of the pipelines.

Meanwhile, amid the scarcity, the planning agency has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.

According to the corporation, for the meticulous planning of the available water, the Irrigation Department has instructed CIDCO to cut water supply by 25 per cent from June 27.

CIDCO supplies water to the nodes, villages under its jurisdiction and the villages falling under the Hetawane water supply scheme pipeline.

CIDCO supplies water through various sources like CIDCO's Hetawane Dam, NMMC's Morbe Dam, MIDC's Barvi Dam and MJP's Patalganga Dam.

The catchment areas of dams and water resources have received scanty rainfall this year. In fact, many of the dam areas have not received even 15 per cent of rainfall of what it normally receives during the first month of every monsoon.