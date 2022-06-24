Over 25,000 Project Affected People to 'gherao' CIDCO Bhawan today over naming of Navi Mumbai airport | FPJ photo

More than 25,000 Project Affected People (PAPs) from 95 villages are expected to hold a “CIDCO Gherao” protest in Belapur today to put pressure on CIDCO and the state government to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late socialist D B Patil.

For the last two years, they were not allowed to reach the CIDCO Bhawan in Belapur as they were stopped by the police at NMMC headquarters.

Villagers under the banner of the All-Party Action Committee (APAC) have been staging protests for the last year. They alleged that CIDCO and the state government have consistently ignored the demands of the project-affected villagers and there is anger among them.

“Villagers from Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Mumbai will join the protest at 11 am in Belapur near Croma shop and from there, we will march towards the CIDCO Bhawan,” said Shailesh Ghag, coordinator of APAC Navi Mumbai.

APAC members alleged that the city was developed after acquiring land at a throwaway price and now most of the villagers have become poor. “The agricultural land was taken for the city and now farmers don’t have an occupation to run the family,” said a villager.

