Navi Mumbai Immerses 8,573 Ganesh Idols Across 189 Sites On Anant Chaturdashi 2026

Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha as idols were immersed across Navi Mumbai under extensive NMMC arrangements | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, September 26, 2026: A total of 8,573 Ganesh idols, including 8,125 household idols and 448 public idols, were immersed at 189 immersion sites across Navi Mumbai on Anant Chaturdashi, with the immersion process continuing smoothly until 5.30 am, according to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The civic body had made arrangements at 22 natural immersion sites, 11 natural immersion sites in the 14 villages and 156 artificial immersion sites. The arrangements included volunteers, lifeguards, fire brigade personnel, CCTV cameras, barricading, cranes, forklifts, rafts, medical aid, drinking water and backup power.

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या सुयोग्य विसर्जन व्यवस्थेत अनंत चतुर्दशीदिनी 8573 श्रीगणेशमूर्तींना भावपूर्ण निरोप



नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने सर्व 189 विसर्जनस्थळी केलेल्या सुयोग्य व्यवस्थेमध्ये अनंतचतुर्दशीदिनी मोठ्या प्रमाणात होणारा श्रीगणेशमूर्ती विसर्जन सोहळा… pic.twitter.com/2IT7ZvPZjM — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) September 26, 2026

Immersion Arrangements

“The immersion arrangements were planned keeping in mind the large number of idols expected on Anant Chaturdashi. Personnel from different departments, sanitation workers, volunteers, lifeguards and other teams were deployed at the immersion sites to ensure that the process remained smooth and safe for devotees,” said an NMMC officer.

Ghansoli recorded the highest number of household immersions, with 2,081 idols, followed by Belapur with 1,257 and Koparkhairane with 1,128. Vashi recorded 958 household and 105 public idols, while Turbhe recorded 399 household and 72 public idols.

In Belapur, 1,257 household and 43 public idols were immersed at five natural and 21 artificial sites. Nerul recorded 981 household and 38 public idols at two natural and 24 artificial sites. In Vashi, 958 household and 105 public idols were immersed at two natural and 16 artificial sites.

Turbhe recorded 399 household and 72 public idols at three natural and 21 artificial sites, while Koparkhairane recorded 1,128 household and 111 public idols at two natural and 16 artificial sites. Ghansoli recorded 2,081 household and 33 public idols at four natural and 15 artificial sites.

Area-Wise Immersion Figures

Airoli recorded 797 household and 19 public idols at three natural and 18 artificial sites. Digha recorded 370 household and 24 public idols at one natural and 10 artificial sites. In the 14 villages under the Digha division, 154 household and three public idols were immersed.

Of the total idols immersed, 1,420 were made of Shadu clay. The NMMC had appealed to citizens to use artificial ponds for immersing idols up to six feet in height, in accordance with the High Court's directions. Citizens who installed Shadu clay idols were felicitated with an ‘Environment and Cleanliness Friend’ certificate signed by the Mayor, senior office-bearers and the Municipal Commissioner.

Officials Inspect Arrangements

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde inspected major immersion sites a day before Anant Chaturdashi, while Mayor Sujata Patil and Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat visited several sites on the day of immersion to review the arrangements and interact with citizens.

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi, Patil showered flowers on Ganesh idols proceeding towards the immersion site from a specially erected platform.

Nirmalya Collection And Processing

The civic body also set up separate collection points for wet and dry nirmalya. A total of 10.95 tonnes of nirmalya was collected and transported to the NMMC's Turbhe facility, where it is being processed into compost.

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At natural immersion sites, the civic body deployed CCTV cameras, lifeguards and fire brigade personnel. Medium and large rafts, cranes and forklifts were provided at sites where large idols were expected. Special arrangements were made at Dharan Lake in Sector 19, Koparkhairane, due to the expected number of large idols.

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