Mumbai Immerses 1,99,213 Ganesh Idols During 10-Day Ganeshotsav, Up Over 1 Per Cent From Last Year

Huge crowd of devotees gather at Girgaon Chowpatty during Ganesh visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, in Mumbai on 25 September 2026 | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: With chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoing across Mumbai, the city bid a tearful farewell to beloved Lord Ganesha on the final day of Ganeshotsav on Friday.

A total of 1,99,213 idols have been immersed in the 10-day celebration, a rise of over one per cent from last year. As Bappa departed, devotees offered their final prayers and heartfelt thanks, hoping to welcome him back with the same devotion next year.

Immersion Processions Begin

The immersion processions began early on Anant Chaturdashi, with Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal’s ‘Mumbaicha Raja’ procession setting off at 7 am. Processions of other prominent Ganesh idols from Lalbaug, Parel, Girgaon and Mumbai’s suburbs followed through the day.

By Saturday evening, 7,051 public idols, 28,657 household idols and 560 Gauri-Hartalika idols had been immersed in artificial ponds or natural water bodies across the city, including Girgaon, Dadar and Juhu Chowpatty. Last year, a total of 1,97,114 Ganesh idols were immersed.

The BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department made special arrangements to collect nirmalya (floral and other ritual offerings) during Ganeshotsav.

"After being collected from public Ganesh mandals, the nirmalya is being processed appropriately. A total of 613 nirmalya kalash (collection bins) and 838 dedicated nirmalya vehicles were deployed at various immersion sites across Mumbai. A total of 934.26 metric tonnes of nirmalya had been collected," said a civic official.

Juhu Beach Clean-Up Drive

A day after the festivities, Mumbai’s Juhu Beach witnessed the ‘Sea, Shore, Shine–2026’ clean-up drive early Saturday, organised by Divyaj Foundation, BMC, Mumbai Police and Megha Shreya. Students, volunteers, NGOs and citizens joined the effort, collecting around 34 tonnes of waste.

Amruta Fadnavis, Founder of Divyaj Foundation; renowned actor Ajay Devgan; state Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha; and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the BMC and Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan will process flowers collected as nirmalya after Ganesh immersions into incense sticks and other useful products.

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One Ganpati, One Tree Initiative

The BMC is giving momentum to ‘One Ganpati, One Tree’, an initiative conceptualised by Mayor Ritu Tawde. On Saturday, Tawde planted a sapling at the Mayor’s Bungalow in Byculla Zoo using the soil and water left after immersing a shadu (clay) Ganesh idol, giving a practical message of environmental conservation.

She urged Mumbaikars and Ganesh mandals to follow the eco-friendly initiative and turn the festival’s devotion into a lasting contribution to nature.

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