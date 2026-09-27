Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Tourists From 23 Countries Witness Grand Immersion Ceremony At Girgaon Chowpatty |

Mumbai: Foreign tourists from 23 countries witnessed the grand Ganesh Visarjan ceremony at Mumbai’s historic Girgaon Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi on Friday, with several visitors participating in the aarti and joining devotees in chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Tourism Department Sets Up Special Pavilion

The Maharashtra Tourism Department, in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), set up a special pavilion at the immersion venue, as in previous years, to enable international visitors to experience the city’s iconic Ganeshotsav celebrations.

A group of tourists from Thailand participated in the aarti. The arrangements were praised by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

CM Highlights Global Appeal Of Festival

“Ganeshotsav is a state festival of Maharashtra. International tourists participated enthusiastically in large numbers in the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony. They showed a distinct sense of enthusiasm. The visitors were particularly impressed by the atmosphere and arrangements at the venue,” Fadnavis said.

He added that witnessing the immersion ceremony in a disciplined manner despite the large crowds was a memorable experience for the visitors.

Visitors Witness Maharashtra’s Traditions

The tourists witnessed the grandeur of the Ganesh processions, offered prayers, participated in the aarti and experienced the traditional dhol-tasha performances. Many were also dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire and took photographs with the Ganesh idols.

An Italian tourist who witnessed the celebrations for the first time described the festival as a confluence of faith, unity and joy. “Seeing lakhs of people chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ in one voice brought tears of joy to my eyes. Experiencing this after coming to India is like a dream come true for me,” the tourist said.

Joona Suni, a tourist from Finland, described the experience as unique and moving. She said the dhol-tasha, traditional attire, devotional atmosphere and enthusiasm of thousands of people offered her a glimpse of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said Ganeshotsav was an integral part of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage and that bringing international tourists to the celebrations would help showcase the state’s traditions to a global audience.

Vikas Pansare, Director, Directorate of Tourism, said the experience was more than a tourist attraction for the visitors. “By participating in the dhol-tasha celebrations and experiencing the devotional atmosphere and poignant moments of bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha, these tourists experienced Maharashtra’s warm, hospitable culture,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Pansare, Tourism Department Deputy Secretary Santosh Rokade and other senior officials.

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