Central Railway Announces 418 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath Rush; Mumbai To Get Extra Services To Gorakhpur, Banaras And Other Cities | AI

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced 418 special train services to handle the expected rush during the upcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival season. The services will connect Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with destinations including Gorakhpur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Latur, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Mau, Banaras, Ghazipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

CSMT-Gorakhpur Gets Maximum Services

Among the major services, 64 daily services will run between CSMT and Gorakhpur from October 16 to November 18. Another 64 services will connect Hadapsar and Gorakhpur between October 16 and November 17. The railway has also planned special services between CSMT and Chennai, Bengaluru, Latur, Nagpur and Kolhapur.

For passengers travelling towards north India, LTT-Mau and LTT-Banaras services will provide additional capacity. Services will also run from Hadapsar to Ghazipur City and between Nagpur and Hadapsar. A special service between Kolhapur and Kalaburagi will operate five days a week, except Fridays, during the festive period.

AC, Sleeper And General Coaches Included

Several of the trains have been planned with a mix of AC, sleeper and general second-class coaches. The CSMT-Gorakhpur special, for instance, will have four AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper and five general second-class coaches, apart from brake vans.

The additional services are expected to provide relief to passengers travelling home for Diwali and Chhath, when demand for reserved and unreserved railway tickets rises sharply.

Bookings for the first set of special trains will open on September 27, while bookings for the remaining services will begin on September 28 through reservation centres and the IRCTC website. Unreserved tickets can be booked through the UTS system, while passengers can also use the RailOne app.

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