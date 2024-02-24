Navi Mumbai: HSC Student Goes Missing On Exam Day; Returns Home After 2 Nights Stay In Karjat

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 17 year old boy from Ghansoli went missing on his first day of HSC exams on Wednesday around. After spending two nights in Karjat the returned to his home on Friday.

On Wednesday, the boy left from his exam centre at St. Mary College in Vashi. At around 8:45 am the boy went missing reported, TOI. Hours after the boy sent a WhatsApp message to his parents contact number assuring them that he was safe and would return home soon.

According to Prithviraj Ghorpade, Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Navi Mumbai reported that while returning home on Friday, the boy confessed and revealed that he had not filled form 17 which is supposed to be filled by students appearing privately for the HSC examination.

Missing Boy Feared Of Being Scolded

The boy had initially gone to college to collect the form no.17 but could not avail as the distribution of the forms hadn't started and when he approached for the form he was notified that the last day of distribution was over, reported HT as Ghorpade saying.

Boy Goes Missing Family Lodges Case at Rabale Police

According to media reports, the boy had secured 75% in his SSC examination. The missing child was the second born of three children to a mathadi worker and a homemaker in Ghansoli.

When the boy went missing on Wednesday and the family quickly lodged a case of kidnapping with Rabale police, and the investigations were handed over to AHTU of Navi Mumbai.