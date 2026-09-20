Navi Mumbai Housing Redevelopment: CREDAI MCHI Youth NMR To Host EODR 2.0 With 40+ Developers And 1,500 Societies | AI

Navi Mumbai: With redevelopment of housing societies in Navi Mumbai and Raigad expected to continue as buildings age, CREDAI MCHI Youth NMR will organise the second edition of its Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR) initiative on September 27, providing residents a common platform to understand the redevelopment process and make informed decisions.

EODR 2.0 Exhibition To Be Held At CIDCO Exhibition Centre

The one-day EODR 2.0 exhibition will be held at Hall A of the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai, from 10.30 am to 8 pm. More than 40 developers and representatives of over 1,500 housing societies from various nodes of Navi Mumbai and the wider Navi Mumbai-Raigad region are expected to participate.

The initiative is aimed at creating awareness among housing society members about the various aspects of redevelopment and giving them an opportunity to directly interact with developers and experts under one roof.

EODR Aims To Help Residents Take Informed Redevelopment Decisions

"Redevelopment in the city will continue to happen even without an event like this. The intention of organising EODR is to provide the public with one platform where they can get knowledge and awareness about redevelopment. The event is organised keeping in mind the benefit of the people, so that they can understand the process, explore their options and take an informed decision," said Amit Haware, advisor, CREDAI MCHI Youth NMR.

The exhibition will feature panel discussions and expert consultations, allowing society representatives and property owners to raise questions and understand issues that may arise during the redevelopment process. Direct interaction with developers is also expected to help societies understand different approaches and requirements.

Second Edition Expected To See Larger Participation

The second edition follows the participation of around 800 to 1,000 housing societies in the previous edition. Organisers expect the larger participation this year to provide societies with greater access to developers and professionals involved in redevelopment.

" EODR 2.0 is a continuation of our endeavour to build awareness around redevelopment across Navi Mumbai and Raigad. Redevelopment is a significant decision for property owners and communities, and it is important that societies have access to information, understand their options and engage in the process with greater clarity," said Sumit Ahluwalia, president, CREDAI MCHI Youth NMR.

"Through EODR, we want to create a platform that encourages transparency, awareness and collaboration, while bringing societies and developers closer together. As more societies become eligible for redevelopment every year, we believe this conversation needs to continue every year as well," he added.

According to the organisers, housing societies reach the stage of redevelopment at different times depending on their individual circumstances. The association said the objective of EODR is not to drive redevelopment but to ensure that property owners have access to information and professional guidance when they are considering it.

NMR Societies To Get Access To Developers And Experts

The event will see participation from societies across Navi Mumbai and the wider NMR region. Apart from interaction with developers, visitors will have access to expert consultations and panel discussions on important aspects of the redevelopment journey.

CREDAI MCHI Youth NMR represents young real estate professionals and developers in the Navi Mumbai and Raigad region and works towards promoting professionalism, innovation and collaboration in the real estate sector.

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