Navi Mumbai hotel owner committee to launch indigenous food aggregator application 'Waayu' | Representative Image/ Twitter/ Kishan Kanani

The Navi Mumbai Hotel Owners Association held a meeting of Airoli region where Pramod Acharya, Vice president, NMHOA Airoli, shed light on the newly introduced 'Waayu App' which is a food aggregator application.

The Waayu app was developed as an alternative to other applications like Swiggy and Zomato; the app will be launched soon for Navi Mumbai Hotels and Restaurants.

At the meeting, various issues faced by the hotels and restaurants in the Airoli region were discussed. President Dayanand Shetty and General Secretary Mahesh Shetty of NMHOA addressed all queries raised by the member hoteliers.

The Navi Mumbai Hotel Owners Association (NMHOA) held a zonal meeting of the Airoli Region under the guidance of Dayanand Shetty, president of the association, Jayprakash Shetty, Senior Vice president (NMHOA) and Pramod Acharya, executed the meeting.

During the meeting, Jayprakash Shetty, Senior Vice President, (NMHOA) invited PSI Vijay Raut, Rabale Police Station to give Shradhanjali to the brave heart Lieutenant Saurab Auti, son of Bhagoji Auti Police Inspector Rabale police station.

Everyone present observed a two minutes’ silence in his honour. PSI Raut shared his feelings and thanked NMHOA for the respect and appreciated the Association.

