Navi Mumbai Horror: Tutor Booked for Allegedly Beating Class 8 Student With A Wooden Tong

Navi Mumbai Horror: Tutor Booked for Allegedly Beating Class 8 Student With Roti Tong

Navi Mumbai: A private tuition teacher in Gothivali village has been booked after allegedly thrashing a Class 8 student for failing to memorise multiplication tables, triggering outrage over the continued use of corporal punishment in private coaching classes.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, the accused, identified as Rupali Thavi, allegedly struck the 13-year-old girl nearly 20 times on her hands using a wooden tong during a tuition session . The incident came to light after the student returned home in pain and narrated the episode to her family.

The complaint lodged by the child’s mother, Poonam Wadke, states that the repeated blows caused visible swelling and reddish marks on the girl’s hands. The family subsequently took her for a medical examination. While an X-ray reportedly did not show any fracture, the mother has maintained that the child suffered significant physical discomfort and emotional trauma.

The student has been attending the tuition classes for nearly five years. As per the complaint, the teacher had instructed students to memorise multiplication tables. When the girl was unable to recite them correctly, the teacher allegedly resorted to physical punishment, Lokmat Times reported.

The family further claimed that when confronted, the tutor defended her actions, stating that the student was not studying seriously and that similar disciplinary measures had been used on other children in the class.

Following the complaint, the local police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officers are recording statements from other students who attend the tuition sessions and are verifying the allegations. Authorities confirmed that due process is being followed, including documentation of the child’s medical condition.

The Thane District Child Protection Department has also taken cognisance of the matter, terming the allegations serious. Officials indicated that action under relevant child protection laws may follow, depending on the findings of the inquiry.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, with parents questioning safety standards and disciplinary practices in home-run tuition centres. The case has once again brought the spotlight on corporal punishment and the need for stricter oversight to ensure a safe learning environment for children.

