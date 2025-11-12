Navi Mumbai Horror: Mentally Challenged Homeless Woman Gives Birth In Turbhe; Police Register Rape Case, Launch DNA Probe To Identify Accused

Turbhe Police launch probe after a mentally challenged homeless woman gives birth, suspecting sexual assault; DNA test to help identify culprit | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 12: A rape case has been registered against an unidentified person after a 24-year-old mentally challenged and homeless woman gave birth to a baby girl in Turbhe, exposing a shocking incident of sexual assault.

Police said the woman, who had been living in the area for about a year, was given shelter by a local resident after she was found wandering alone. During this period, an unidentified man allegedly took advantage of her helplessness and raped her, resulting in pregnancy, said police.

Incident Came To Light After Delivery

The crime came to light when the woman complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital, where she delivered a baby girl on Sunday. Hospital staff immediately alerted Turbhe Police, suspecting sexual abuse.

DNA Profiling Ordered To Trace Accused

Officers tried to record the survivor’s statement, but due to her mental condition, she could not provide details about the assailant. "We have registered a case of rape against an unknown person and launched an investigation. To identify the culprit, a DNA test of the newborn will be conducted to obtain scientific evidence. We have taken the matter very seriously and are relying on DNA profiling to trace the accused,” said a Turbhe Police official.

Also Watch:

Victim And Newborn Under Medical Care

The victim and her baby are currently under medical care, while police continue to track her movements and possible contacts in the area.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/