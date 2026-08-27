Navi Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 2 Young Men Killed After Unidentified Vehicle Rams Motorcycle Near Mahape

Two motorcycle riders heading to work died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their bike near Nelco Circle in Mahape | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 27, 2026: Two young men travelling to work on a motorcycle were killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into their bike near Nelco Circle in the Mahape MIDC area on Tuesday night. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot without stopping to assist the victims or informing the police, prompting Turbhe police to launch a search.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Mahadev Gaikwad (27), a resident of Savitribai Nagar, Sheel village, and Rohit Vilas Babar (23), a resident of Marathon Next Town, Desai village, along the Shilphata Road. Both were residents of the Diva-Sheel area and worked the night shift at a private company near APMC Market.

Accident Near Nelco Circle

According to police, Gaikwad and Babar were travelling to work on their Honda Shine motorcycle at around 10 pm when they reached near Nelco Circle. An unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle with considerable force, throwing both riders onto the road and leaving them critically injured.

Turbhe police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and shifted the two men to a hospital. However, both succumbed to their injuries before receiving medical treatment.

CCTV Footage Examined

“An investigation is underway to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and trace the driver who fled the scene. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to establish the vehicle’s route and identify the accused,” said a Turbhe police official.

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A case has been registered at Turbhe police station against the unidentified driver under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 184 and 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police Sub-Inspector Rajendra Chitte is conducting further investigation.

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