Navi Mumbai: High-Speed Crash On Palm Beach Road Leads To Seizure Of 70 Kg Opium Poppy, Pistol From SUV |

Navi Mumbai: A high-speed crash on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai led to the seizure of nearly 70 kg of suspected opium poppy pod fragments worth Rs 69.95 lakh and a country-made pistol from an SUV, following an early morning accident near Akshar Signal on Friday.

Accused from Jodhpur identified

According to the FIR registered at the NRI Coastal Police Station, the accused, identified as Ganpat Birbal Ram from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was allegedly transporting the contraband in a white MG Hector when the vehicle crashed on the CBD Belapur-to-Vashi carriageway at around 4.21 am on May 22.

Police said the SUV, allegedly being driven rashly and negligently, first hit a Honda Activa scooter, damaging its headlight panel, brake, mirror, mudguard and side safeguard, before crashing into roadside safety barricades and a CCTV signal pole.

Five sacks of poppy pods recovered

During a search of the damaged vehicle, police allegedly recovered five sacks containing 69.95 kg of dried light-brown brittle fragments suspected to be opium poppy pods. Officers also seized a country-made pistol along with six live cartridges from the SUV. The total value of the seized property, including the vehicle, was estimated at Rs 90.89 lakh.

“The accused abandoned the damaged vehicle after the crash and fled from the spot. During inspection of the vehicle, officers found sacks containing suspected narcotic substances along with a country-made firearm and live cartridges. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused,” an officer from the NRI Coastal Police Station said.

Public property damaged worth Rs 3 lakh

The crash also damaged public property worth Rs 3.03 lakh, including a CCTV pole, junction box, bullet cameras, PTZ camera and the pole foundation, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Police Hawaldar Rajendra Kumar Pandurang Narale, police registered a case under provisions of the NDPS Act, Arms Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior officers from the Navi Mumbai Police, including DCP Amit Kale and Senior Police Inspector Devendra Pol, visited the accident spot. Further investigation is underway.

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