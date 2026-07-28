Navi Mumbai Health Report Finds 75 Per Cent Vitamin D Deficiency, 54 Pc At Risk Of Diabetes Or Prediabetes

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital's annual health report highlights widespread Vitamin D deficiency and rising diabetes risk among Navi Mumbai residents | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 29, 2026: More than three out of every four people screened in Navi Mumbai were found to be deficient in Vitamin D, while over half were at risk of developing diabetes or prediabetes, according to an Annual Health Report released by a Navi Mumbai hospital.

The report, prepared by Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital's Department of Laboratory Medicine, analysed 100,986 laboratory investigations from 32,253 anonymised Executive Health Check participants conducted between April 2025 and March 2026.

The study covered 18,352 men and 13,901 women between the ages of 20 and 80 years, with an average age of 44.8 years, representing a predominantly working-age population.

Silent Health Risks Identified

The year-long study identified six largely silent but preventable cardiometabolic and nutritional risks that are highly prevalent, yet frequently go undiagnosed in an apparently healthy population. These include Vitamin D deficiency, Vitamin B12 deficiency, dysglycaemia, female anaemia, elevated LDL cholesterol, and high total cholesterol.

Vitamin D deficiency emerged as the most common health concern, affecting more than 75 per cent of those tested, with levels below the sufficiency threshold of 30 ng/mL. Doctors attributed the widespread deficiency to indoor office lifestyles and inadequate exposure to sunlight rather than seasonal factors.

Vitamin B12 deficiency affected 24-25 per cent of participants, a trend linked to predominantly vegetarian dietary habits. The report also found that 28.5 per cent of people with Vitamin D deficiency also had low Vitamin B12 levels, compared to 20.4 per cent among those with sufficient Vitamin D, indicating that the two deficiencies frequently occur together.

The findings also pointed to a growing diabetes burden. Based on HbA1c values, 54 per cent of those screened were found to have dysglycaemia, with 34 per cent falling in the prediabetes range and another 20 per cent meeting the criteria for diabetes.

During the winter months, the combined at-risk population increased to 67.2 per cent, with prediabetes alone affecting more than half of those tested.

Anaemia And Cholesterol Concerns

Anaemia remained a significant concern among women, with 44 per cent having haemoglobin levels below 12 g/dL, meaning nearly one in every two women screened was anaemic. The median haemoglobin level among women stood at 12.1 g/dL, just above the clinical cut-off.

Male anaemia, defined as haemoglobin below 13 g/dL, remained relatively low at 8-9 per cent. The report also highlighted a diagnostic gap, noting that ferritin testing, the standard test to confirm iron deficiency, was rarely prescribed despite the high prevalence of female anaemia.

Abnormal cholesterol levels were also widespread. Elevated LDL (bad cholesterol) was found in 32 per cent of participants, while 30 per cent had high total cholesterol and 23.8 per cent had elevated triglycerides.

The study found a strong clustering of metabolic disorders, with individuals having any lipid abnormality being 2.21 times more likely to have elevated blood sugar. Those with elevated LDL cholesterol alone were nearly three times more likely to be at risk of abnormal blood sugar levels, irrespective of age.

Hospital Plans Annual Report

Dr Poonam Gupta, Director, Laboratory Medicine and Consultant, Microbiology and Infection Prevention at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, said the findings indicate that many major health risks remain undetected because they develop without obvious symptoms.

"The report reinforces the need for routine preventive health screening, particularly among the working-age population. Early detection of nutritional deficiencies, abnormal blood sugar and lipid disorders can help prevent serious long-term complications through timely intervention," she said.

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The health report was released as the hospital completed eight years of operations in Navi Mumbai. Hospital officials said the Navi Mumbai Annual Health Report will now be published every year to help doctors, residents, and corporates understand regional health trends and promote preventive healthcare.

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