Navi Mumbai: Health Department Of PMC Conducts Awareness Program on International Clean Air Day For Blue Skies

September 7 is observed as International Clean Air Day for Blue Skies. On the occasion, under the guidance of commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, a special public awareness program was organized by the medical health department of Panvel Municipal Corporation on September 8.

The awareness programme

The awareness programme was held under the guidance of chief medical health officer Dr. Anand Gosavi which was attended by students of Koleshwar School, cleaning staff at Civil Primary Health Center 1 and the staff of Police Department at Kalamboli.

On this occasion district epidemiology officer, Purushottam Jaiswal; program officer, Saru Gupta; medical officer, Dr. Rehana Mujawar; Dr. Neha Mhatre; Dr. Anil Patil; epidemiology medical officer, Dr. Akash Thasale; nurse, Geeta Kurukale; etc were present.

Air pollution

On this occasion, the dignitaries present informed the students, sanitation workers and police personnel; about air pollution and remedial plans to reduce it. You cannot see air pollution, but it is everywhere. Air pollution causes approximately 7 million premature deaths every year, so it is very important for the general public to be aware of air pollution.

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is celebrated to encourage all countries to work together to combat air pollution, to ensure clean air for all. On the occasion of this day, various programs are organized to create awareness among citizens about the effects of air pollution at the global level.

