 Navi Mumbai: Women Join Shiv Sena Shinde Faction In Panvel
Navi Mumbai: Women Join Shiv Sena Shinde Faction In Panvel

Work done by the chief minister Eknath Shinde has attracted many women to join the saffron party, District head Ramdas Shewale in Kalamboli.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
A large number of women joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in the Panvel area on Saturday. Work done by the chief minister Eknath Shinde has attracted many women to join the saffron party, District head Ramdas Shewale in Kalamboli.

They are pleased with government's working

All the women workers were welcomed by Ramdas Shewale and Kunda Gole. “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched various schemes for common people. Citizens the have been insured under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana for their medical expenses. This limit has been increased to five lakhs. At the same time, this government has taken a revolutionary decision by giving a 50 percent discount on ST travel to all women,” said Shewale.

“Since the state government is working effectively for women empowerment, women are very happy with the government under the leadership of Shinde. In the entire state, Shiv Sena, especially the women's section, is entering in a big way. Even in Kalamboli, many sisters decided to work in the army. This party induction program was concluded at the Shiv Sena central office,” added Shewale.

Dignitaries present

On the occasion, women district head, Kunda Gole; Panvel taluka head, Bharat Jadhav; women taluka head, Sandhya Patil; Kalamboli city head, Tukaram Sarak; Women Kalamboli city head, Jyoti Patil; Panvel sub-city head, Machindra Zagde; and other officials were present.

