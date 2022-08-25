e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Health camp held in Uran; patients given free treatment

The free medical camp was jointly organised by the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), JM Mhatre Charitable Organization and Pirkon Gram Panchayat.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
Patients pose with doctors after their cataract surgery |

A mega-free health check camp was organsied at Pirkon village in Uran by Pritam Janardhan Mhatre, former Leader of Opposition of Panvel Municipal Corporation.

More than 100 villagers turned up for the free health check-up camp held at Pirkon village in Uran on Sunday. The free medical camp was jointly organised by the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), JM Mhatre Charitable Organization and Pirkon Gram Panchayat.

People were screened for dental issues, eye problems and arthritis. Patients who required mediation were provided with the same for free while those diagnosed with cataracts underwent surgery at Nair Super Specialty Hospital, New Panvel on August 23. The surgery was free of cost.

This camp was inaugurated by Jeevan Gawand, a member of Zilla Parishad, Sarpanch Ramakant Joshi, and Dr. Mandar Shah.

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Health camp held in Uran; patients given free treatment

RECENT STORIES

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in Samba

Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh

Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh

Jharkhand mining case: CBI arrests CM Hemant Soren's aide Prem Prakash

Jharkhand mining case: CBI arrests CM Hemant Soren's aide Prem Prakash

Mumbai: CBI moves court to attach properties worth Rs 600 crore of two builders

Mumbai: CBI moves court to attach properties worth Rs 600 crore of two builders