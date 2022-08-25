Navi Mumbai: Health camp held in Uran; patients given free treatment

Patients pose with doctors after their cataract surgery |

A mega-free health check camp was organsied at Pirkon village in Uran by Pritam Janardhan Mhatre, former Leader of Opposition of Panvel Municipal Corporation.

More than 100 villagers turned up for the free health check-up camp held at Pirkon village in Uran on Sunday. The free medical camp was jointly organised by the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), JM Mhatre Charitable Organization and Pirkon Gram Panchayat.

People were screened for dental issues, eye problems and arthritis. Patients who required mediation were provided with the same for free while those diagnosed with cataracts underwent surgery at Nair Super Specialty Hospital, New Panvel on August 23. The surgery was free of cost.

This camp was inaugurated by Jeevan Gawand, a member of Zilla Parishad, Sarpanch Ramakant Joshi, and Dr. Mandar Shah.